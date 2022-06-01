Massachusetts system appoints chief nursing officer

MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., named Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective May 31.

Mr. Wright has more than 18 years of leadership experience, most recently serving as CNO of Arnot Health in Elmira, N.Y.

He also previously served as corporate director of nursing practice standards at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and as CNO of HCA's Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla., according to a news release emailed to Becker's.

MetroWest Medical Center is a community health system with two hospitals in Natick and Framingham, Mass.