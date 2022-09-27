Children's of Alabama names new CNO, COO 

Birmingham-based Children’s of Alabama appointed Andy Loehr as chief operating officer and Delicia Mason, RN, as vice president and chief nursing officer Sept. 26.

Mr. Loehr joined the hospital in 2014 as the vice president of nursing operations and was promoted to chief nursing officer in 2020. He was appointed senior vice president of operation in 2021.

Ms. Mason joined the hospital in 1998 as a pediatric intensive care unit nurse. She served a variety of leadership roles prior to her CNO appointment, most recently as vice president of nursing operations.

"I am pleased to recognize Andy’s and Delicia’s significant contributions and growing responsibilities within our organization," said Tom Shufflebarger, president and CEO of Children's of Alabama. "Their leadership will be key as we face a challenging healthcare environment made even more difficult by staffing challenges and increasingly more complex patient care demands."