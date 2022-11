Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health named Trish Baise, DNP, RN, its first chief nursing executive.

Dr. Baise will step into her role on Jan. 1, according to a Nov. 21 news release from the health system. She will be responsible for nursing care, education, research, care delivery models and leadership across ECU Health's ambulatory, outpatient and inpatient areas.

She comes to ECU Health from Atrium Health Cabarrus.