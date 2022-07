UPMC has selected Maribeth McLaughlin, BSN, RN, to serve as its next chief nursing executive, effective Aug. 1.

Ms. McLaughlin has spent 30 years at the Pittsburgh-based system, most recently serving as vice president of operations at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. She is also the hospital's former chief nursing officer.

Ms. McLaughlin succeeds Holly Lorenz, DNP, RN, who is retiring in October. Dr.. Lorenz has been UPMC's chief nurse executive since 2009.