Washington hospital appoints Winnie Adams as chief nursing officer

Astria Sunnyside (Wash.) Hospital appointed Winnie Adams, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Ms. Adams started her role Nov. 7, according to a Nov. 28 hospital release. Previously, she served as chief nursing officer at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, Wash.

"Most of my career has been in rural health communities," Ms. Adams said in the release. "I'm passionate about providing healthcare to underserved and vulnerable populations, and I look forward to building stronger relationships with our community members and delivering needed healthcare."