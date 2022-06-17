HCA Florida Osceola Hospital taps new chief nursing officer

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital announced the appointment of Michelle Farris, BSN, as its new chief nursing officer.

She will oversee the hospital nursing team and a number of departments including the emergency departments, women's services, medical-surgical and critical care units at the 404-bed acute care hospital and level 2 trauma center, according to a June 17 press release emailed to Becker’s.

Prior to this role, she most recently served as the chief nursing officer at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala and an assistant chief nursing officer at Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital.

