21 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since June 10:

1. Rod Harkleroad, RN, is stepping down as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., in July. He's leaving the role to serve as market president of HighPoint Health System, a market of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint that spans middle Tennessee.

2. Leslyn Williamson, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center in Enola, Pa., and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa.

3. Michael Smith was named the CEO and president of New Bern, N.C.-based CarolinaEast Health System.

4. Tanya Nelson-Hackney, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky.

5. LaSharndra "Sharn" Barbarin was named CEO of Medical City Arlington (Texas).

6. Marsha Myers was named CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C.

7. Richard Castro has been selected to replace David Culberson as CEO of San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Calif.

8. Kyle Vining was named CFO of McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) Hospital.

9. Ajit Singh, MD, was named chief medical officer of Henrico (Va.) Doctors' Hospital.

10. Harold Naramore, MD, is the new CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tenn.

11. Mary Riosas is the chief nursing officer of Franklin (La.) Foundation Hospital.

12. Carolyn Harraway-Smith, MD, was named chief medical officer of Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C.

13. Kerry Trapnell is no longer CEO of Elbert Memorial Hospital in Elberton, Ga.

14. Michael Loftus, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical and quality officer of Livingston, N.J.-based Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

15. Mike Blauer resigned as administrator and CEO of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho.

16. Barbara Malone, MD, named chief medical officer of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

17. David Wrigley was named executive vice president and CFO of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System.

18. Wendy Clayton, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.

19. Jason Kruger, MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer of Lincoln, Neb.-based CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

20. Thomas Bartiromo was named vice president and chief technology officer of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

21. Cathy Fraser is leaving her position as chief human resources officer of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic in August to pursue a new opportunity.