Michigan hospital names CFO

McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) Hospital has named Kyle Vining CFO of the 186-bed facility.

Mr. Vining will provide administrative leadership and oversee accounting and finance, regulatory compliance, patient access, reimbursement, medical records, utilization management and supply chain, according to a June 13 news release from the hospital.

He previously was director of finance for the Dearborn and Farmington Hills hospitals of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

"We're excited to have Kyle as part of the team here," Eric Cecava, president and CEO of McLaren Port Huron, said in the news release. "Combining his passion for healthcare with his experience in managing the finances of two large hospitals makes him a great asset."