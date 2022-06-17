North Carolina hospital CEO to exit

The CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., will step down in July.

Rod Harkleroad, RN, who joined the hospital in 2020, is leaving the role to serve as market president of HighPoint Health System, a market of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint that spans middle Tennessee.

"The decision to leave my role at Frye Regional was a very difficult one, but the right one for me and my family," Mr. Harkleroad said in a June 15 news release. "I am honored to have been part of Frye Regional and Hickory for the last two years."

Frye Regional Medical Center COO Chris Brown will serve as interim CEO during the national search for a permanent leader.