Frye Regional Medical Center names new CEO

Frye Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., has named Rod Harkleroad, RN, CEO, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

Mr. Harkleroad will assume the new role June 8. He will replace Chris Fensterle, who has been serving as interim CEO, in addition to COO, since December.

Since 2016, Mr. Harkleroad has served as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C. He also previously helmed Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, Tenn., and Trousdale Medical Center in Hartsville, Tenn., both part of Gallatin, Tenn.-based HighPoint Health System.

Frye Medical Center is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare.

