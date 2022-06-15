HCA names CEO of 433-bed Texas hospital

LaSharndra "Sharn" Barbarin has been named CEO of Medical City Arlington (Texas), part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Ms. Barbarin will step into the new role June 27. She currently serves as CEO of Medical City Lewisville (Texas), a position she has held since 2015.

"Sharn is an inspiring leader with a proven track record of strategic leadership and focus on growth, physician collaboration, colleague engagement and a mission-driven commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for patients and families," Erol Akdamer, president of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, said in a June 15 news release. "I'm confident Sharn will help lead Medical City Arlington to the next level of excellence."

Medical City Arlington, a 433-bed hospital, is one of 16 hospitals that are part of Medical City Healthcare. The system is owned by HCA Healthcare, which includes 182 hospitals.