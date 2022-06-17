Mayo Clinic CHRO departs

Three executive changes are occurring among Mayo Clinic's administrative and human resources senior ranks, including the departure of the health system's chief human resources officer.

Mayo announced that effective Aug. 12, Cathy Fraser, current CHRO, will leave the organization "to pursue a new opportunity." Ms. Fraser held the role since January 2016; she previously led HR at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Paula Menkosky, chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, will assume the role of enterprise chief human resources officer, rotating out of her current position.

Marialena Murphy, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, will serve as interim chief administrative officer. A search for a new permanent chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Arizona will begin immediately, led by Mayo's Arizona CEO, Richard Gray, MD, and Christina Zorn, chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic.