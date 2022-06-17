Penn State Health taps new regional chief nursing officer 

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health selected Leslyn Williamson, DNP, RN, as its west shore regional chief nursing officer for two hospitals.

Dr. Williamson will serve as chief nursing officer for Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center in Enola, Pa., and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa., according to a June 15 news release.

Prior to joining Penn Health, Ms. Williamson served as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y.