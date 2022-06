Franklin (La.) Foundation Hospital named Mary Riosas its new chief nursing officer, KQKI News reported.

The May 11 report said Ms. Riosas joined the hospital in January as interim chief nursing officer.

“Mary joined us earlier this year, and it became clear almost immediately that we should expand her role," said Stephanie Guidry, CEO of Franklin Foundation. "She has a wealth of leadership and healthcare executive experience and has already begun making an impact here."