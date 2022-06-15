California hospital CEO to be replaced as Dignity Health takes over operations

Richard Castro has been selected to replace David Culberson as CEO of San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Calif., The Record reported June 14.

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors named Mr. Culberson CEO of San Joaquin General in 2011 after he had led the hospital for years under previous management, the Camden Group.

Now, under an agreement with the county, Dignity Health may appoint a new hospital CEO upon approval by the board of supervisors, according to The Record.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, in May agreed to manage San Joaquin General. Under the agreement, Dignity Health will assist in the day-to-day administration and management of operations at the public hospital beginning July 1.