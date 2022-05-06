Dignity Health agrees to manage California hospital

San Francisco-based Dignity Health and the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors have settled on a management services agreement for San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Calif.

Dignity Health will provide advice to the 196-bed hospital and oversee day-to-day operations, according to a May 3 news release from the county.

The agreement comes after a year of discussions and negotiations initiated by the county because of pandemic challenges, the county said in the news release.

"The ongoing pandemic has underscored the future vulnerability of a standalone public hospital with limited payer sources. It would be irresponsible for the county not to consider an agreement with a strong regional health system," Chuck Winn, San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chair, said in the news release. "A management relationship with Dignity Health would help San Joaquin General Hospital better meet its obligations financially, provide continued quality health care, conduct its operations more efficiently and expand services for its residents. This will help ensure San Joaquin County residents can access essential services well into the future."