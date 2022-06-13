Massachusetts hospital taps chief medical officer

Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital has selected Barbara Malone, MD, as its new chief medical officer, The Inquirer and Mirror reported June 10.

In addition to taking on the C-suite role, Dr. Malone will continue practicing as an ear, nose and throat surgeon at the hospital. She has more than 40 years of healthcare experience and is the former medical director of the ENT and facial plastic surgery program at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis.

"When you live here on Nantucket, you feel differently about the island and our hospital, you gain a true appreciation for the community, and what we as a healthcare system can do for our island," Dr. Malone said. "Now that we're coming out of COVID, I really am looking forward to reengaging the community and serving as a bridge between providers and patients."

Diane Pearl, MD, Nantucket Cottage Hospital's previous CMO, stepped down in September, and John D'Avella, MD, has been serving as interim CMO.