Tower Health names new chief technology officer

Thomas Bartiromo was named vice president and chief technology officer of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

In his new role, Mr. Bartiromo will be responsible for the health system's service desk, field services, media services, client systems, voice system engineering, network engineering and systems engineering, according to a June 8 press release.

Prior to his role at Tower Health, Mr. Bartiromo served as senior director of service delivery and optimization at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was in charge of device administration, support services, service bars, service center, IT service management and business continuity services.

Tower Health comprises West Reading, Pa.-based Reading Hospital; Philadelphia-based Chestnut Hill Hospital; Phoenixville (Ariz.) Hospital; Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital; and Philadelphia-based St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.