RWJBarnabas hospital names chief medical and quality officer

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center has appointed Michael Loftus, MD, senior vice president and chief medical and quality officer, the Livingston, N.J.-based hospital said June 13.

Dr. Loftus most recently served as senior vice president and CMO of Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Jersey City Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center are both part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

Dr. Loftus succeeds Gregory Rokosz, DO, who served as Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center's CMO for 21 years. Dr. Rokosz is stepping into the role of senior vice president of clinical affairs, research and academics/chief academic officer of RWJBarnabas Health.