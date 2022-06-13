Cedars-Sinai Health System names CFO

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System has promoted David Wrigley to executive vice president and CFO, effective July 1.

Mr. Wrigley will also be treasurer of the health system, and secretary of the finance and investment committees of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center board of directors, according to a June 13 Cedars-Sinai news release.

He will succeed Edward Prunchunas, who is retiring after 41 years at the health system.

Mr. Wrigley came to Cedars-Sinai in 2014 as vice president of finance. He is the senior vice president of finance and CFO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"Today's post-COVID-19 economy presents unique challenges to all health systems," Mr. Wrigley said in the news release. "I look forward to meeting those demands and working to continue the history of excellence for which Cedars-Sinai is known."