Idaho hospital CEO resigns

Mike Blauer resigned as administrator and CEO of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho.

Mr. Blauer resigned June 10, saying that he had accepted a hospital leadership position in his hometown of Burley, Idaho, Bear Lake Memorial spokesperson Shane Johnson told Becker's June 13.

No further details about Mr. Blauer's new role or the resignation were provided. Mr. Blauer is on vacation and also wasn't immediately available to The Herald Journal for comment.

Mr. Blauer took the helm of Bear Lake Memorial in August 2019. He previously held roles at critical access hospitals in Oregon and Idaho.

Bear Lake Memorial has not named an interim CEO.