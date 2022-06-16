Kentucky hospital names chief nursing officer

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., has selected Tanya Nelson-Hackney, RN, as its chief nursing officer, The Lane Report reported June 16.

Ms. Nelson-Hackney has more than 20 years of healthcare experience. She joined Lake Cumberland earlier this year as assistant CNO. Prior to that, she was the CNO and ethics and compliance officer at Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky.

"We are thrilled to have Tanya as our new CNO at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital," said Robert Parker, the hospital's CEO. "Tanya is a veteran to LCRH with almost 12 years of knowledge of our hospital and community. She is a very experienced leader and is highly committed to quality healthcare and patient safety. Tanya will play a very important role in further advancing our mission of making communities healthier."