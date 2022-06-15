HCA's Henrico Doctors' Hospital taps CMO

HCA Virginia has named Ajit Singh, MD, chief medical officer of Henrico (Va.) Doctors' Hospital, which includes the Forest, Parham and Retreat campuses, the Henrico Citizen reported June 15.

Dr. Singh most recently served as CMO of HCA Virginia's Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond. He has spent 13 years with HCA Healthcare.

HCA Virginia is a division of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. The division operates 13 hospitals, 24 outpatient centers, five freestanding emergency rooms and three urgent care centers.