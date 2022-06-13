Penn State Health hospital names chief nursing officer

Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa., has named Wendy Clayton, MSN, as its chief nursing officer, effective June 27.

Ms. Clayton started her nursing career at the hospital as a critical care staff nurse in 2009. She served in a number of leadership roles after that, including as a nursing supervisor. She is returning to the health system from Saint John Vianney Center in Downingtown, Pa. — a residential behavioral health hospital — where she has served as director of nursing since 2020.

"We are fortunate that Wendy has chosen to return to Penn State Health as part of our executive team," said Joseph Frank, east region hospital president for Penn State Health. "She is a seasoned nursing professional and diverse business leader with a passion for patient-centered care, who already has the respect of many of our nurses. Her focus on building dynamic, proactive healthcare teams that mitigate risk and improve patient safety will strengthen our clinical operations and enhance patient experience."