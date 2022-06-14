Georgia hospital CEO is out

Kerry Trapnell is no longer CEO of Elbert Memorial Hospital in Elberton, Ga., and the hospital will search for a new leader, according to The Elberton Star.

The Elberton-Elbert County Hospital Authority voted to part ways with Mr. Trapnell during a June 10 meeting. Tammy Harlow, RN, is listed as COO and interim CEO on the hospital's website.

The vote to part ways with Mr. Trapnell came after the authority previously voted to place him on administrative leave after he contributed $25,000 from hospital funding to a non-candidate, independent political action committee, Take Back Georgia.

Mr. Trapnell was placed on leave while an expenditure search audit was conducted, according to The Elberton Star.

"Upon discovering the payment to a PAC, we engaged our attorney within 24 hours to begin the process of an audit," Authority Chairman Leon Jourolmon said in a statement cited by the newspaper. "We followed up with our audits team and our attorney on a weekly basis. We have received legal advice regarding our relationship with the CEO … We have decided to transition from the current CEO, and we have asked our attorney to proceed with this process."

According to his LinkedIn page, Mr. Trapnell became CEO of Elbert Memorial Hospital in 2018.