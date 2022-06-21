Sutter Davis Hospital names chief nurse 

Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital named Traci Sheesley, BSN, its new chief nurse executive, The Daily Democrat reported June 18.

Ms. Sheesley has served at Sutter Davis Hospital for nearly two decades, including as the director of the cardiac and neuro-surgical intensive care units. She begins her new role July 11.

"Traci is a dynamic healthcare leader," said Tammy Powers, BSN, chief administrative officer of Sutter Davis Hospital. "She has an incredible knack for developing programs and teams with a relentless focus on quality and best practices. Her knowledge and patient-care roots will only help enhance the overall care experience we give our patients and families."