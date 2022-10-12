HCA Healthcare appoints Claire Hubbard CNO of new UK hospital

HCA Healthcare UK named Claire Hubbard chief nursing officer for the Harborne Hospital, set to open in spring 2023, Laing Buisson reported Oct. 10.

Ms. Hubbard has more than 27 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

"We are excited to welcome Claire to HCA Healthcare UK, as The Harborne Hospital's chief nursing officer," said Claire Smith, CEO of joint ventures at HCA Healthcare UK. "Claire's nursing leadership and extensive experience will support the delivery of our end-to-end care pathways and our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality patient-centered care."