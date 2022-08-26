Northwest Health hospitals tap Dr. Scott Ellis as new chief nursing officer 

Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health named Scott Ellis, DNP, RN, the new chief nursing officer of its La Porte and Starke hospitals, NWI.Life reported Aug. 25.

Dr. Ellis has over 20 years of experience and most recently served as vice president of patient services and CNO at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional Hospital.

"He comes to us with extensive experience in developing and growing new nursing services," Keith Nichols, CEO of the two hospitals, said. "He also has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities focused on delivering outstanding patient experience while fostering a positive nursing culture."