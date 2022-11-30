University of Pennsylvania Health System names chief nurse executive

The University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia has tapped James Ballinghoff, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nurse executive, effective Dec. 1.

Dr. Ballinghoff has served as the CNO and associate executive director at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center — the health system's level I trauma center — since 2012 and will maintain his role there while taking on the systemwide role at UPHS.

Dr. Ballinghoff will oversee efforts to standardize nursing practice and medical devices across UPHS in his new role. He will also focus on promoting the delivery of effective and equitable care, and enhancing the patient experience.

"With a workforce of more than 11,000, the expertise of nurses is at the core of everything we do to care for patients. Over nearly 25 years at Penn Medicine, Jim has demonstrated exemplary commitment, growth, and leadership in both the nursing profession and for our patients,"said Kevin Mahoney, CEO of UPHS.

"His vision has driven improvements in arenas including clinical processes and outcomes, patient and family experience, quality metrics, and nursing professional development, and we are thrilled for him to support our health system in this exciting and essential new role," Mr. Mahoney said.