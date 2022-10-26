Northwestern Medical Center names Dawn Kregel chief nursing executive

St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center has welcomed Dawn Kregel, DNP, as its new chief nursing executive.



Dr. Kregel joined the hospital in July as a consulting nurse executive and then as interim CNO. She has spent more than 20 years in executive level nursing positions.

"She has led healthcare organizations to reach the 90th percentile in HCAHPS scores, to adopt best practices for patient-centered care and implemented evidence-based practices for reducing length of patient stays," the hospital said in an Oct. 24 news release.