Witham Health Services has selected Julie Hawkins, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president and chief nursing officer. She took on the role July 25, the Lebanon, Ind.-based hospital said in a news release.

Ms. Hawkins joins the hospital from Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, where she spent six years as director of nursing.

She began her nursing career at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where she spent more than 10 years.