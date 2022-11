John Voight, MSN, RN, has been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center.

Mr. Voight will lead a staff of more than 1,200 nurses, according to a Nov. 8 news release from the hospital.

Previously, Mr. Voight served as CNO at HCA Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The Woodlands Medical Center is part of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.