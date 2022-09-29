MemorialCare hospital names Dr. Annabelle Braun chief nursing officer

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange, County, Calif., has selected Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.

Dr. Braun has more than 20 years of nursing and leadership experience, most recently serving as executive director of critical care services, emergency/trauma and the neuroscience institute at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif.

She also previously worked at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more than eight years as associate director of neurosciences and the neuro-surgical intensive care unit, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 29.