UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital taps Gretchen Pacholek as VP of patient care services, chief nursing officer 

University of Chicago Medicine's Ingalls Memorial Hospital appointed Gretchen Pacholek, MSN, RN, vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer. Her appointment was effective Sept. 6.

Ms. Pacholek joined UChicago Medicine in 2004, where she has since served in a variety of leadership roles. She became interim CNO of Ingalls Memorial Hospital in April.

"Gretchen's work has already furthered our mission to ensure the highest quality clinical nursing care at Ingalls," said Emily Chase, PhD, RN, interim president and CEO of the hospital. "Her experience and depth of knowledge will be essential in developing the future of our patient care services."

