Michigan hospital taps new chief nursing officer 

McLaren Flint (Mich.) named Ruth Kechnie, BSN, its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer June 3.

Ms. Kechnie brings over 25 years of experience to the role.

"McLaren Flint is excited to add a healthcare professional of Ruth's integrity and dedication for patient care to our team," said Chris Candela, McLaren Flint president and CEO. "Her passion for nursing and fostering an environment that focuses on excellence in quality patient care and exceptional patient satisfaction is evident to all who interact with her. She is an advocate for the nursing profession and supporting staff at a time when nursing is more critical than ever."