HCA hospital names Mary Tabor as chief nursing officer

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital has named Mary Tabor, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.

Ms. Tabor has been a nurse for 27 years and has been with HCA Healthcare for 18 years. Most recently, she was the CNO at HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital. Ms. Tabor will oversee all clinical nursing operations at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital in her new role. The hospital is undergoing an expansion that will add 20 intensive care unit beds and two inpatient units, each with 24 private rooms.

Ms. Tabor is a commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve Nurse Corps and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013.