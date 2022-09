Brenda Holley, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M., effective Oct. 3.

Dr. Holley has more than 24 years of healthcare experience. For the past three years, she served as CNO of Lovelace Westside Hospital, also in Albuquerque. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Holley served as the hospital's assistant CNO.

Both hospitals are part of Lovelace Health System, a six-hospital system headquartered in Albuquerque.