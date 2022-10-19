CGC Medical Center names Dr. Amy Berentes chief nursing officer

CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Ill., has named Amy Berentes, DNP, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.

Dr. Berentes was born at CGH and began her career as a surgical nurse and critical care nurse at the hospital. She has nearly 30 years of experience as a nurse. She rejoins CGH from MercyOne in Clinton, Iowa, where she was the executive vice president, chief operating officer and CNO.

"I think the most important aspects of the CNO position position are supporting and building our nurse leaders and staff, removing barriers to success, and constantly challenging the status quo to promote continuous innovation and improvement," Dr. Berentes said. "In addition, we know workforce challenges/shortages are plaguing all healthcare organizations right now. We cannot rely on traditional answers to these challenges."