Tenet's Piedmont Medical Center names 2 leaders for new campus

Tenet Healthcare's Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C., appointed two leaders to the Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.) executive team.

Dan Swade was named market chief strategy officer of Piedmont Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill, and Tammy Moore, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill, according to April 21 news releases.

Most recently, Mr. Swade was assistant vice president at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health. He also previously served as director of strategic services and manager of planning and development at Atrium.

Most recently, Ms. Moore was chief nursing officer of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health's Mint Hill Medical Center in Charlotte. She also held roles for Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, including director of nursing for the heart and vascular Institute, nurse manager for noninvasive cardiology and assistant manager for invasive cardiology, according to a release.

Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill, a 100-bed hospital, is scheduled to open in September.