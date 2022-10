HCA hospital names Maggie Yacoubian chief nursing officer

HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas) appointed Maggie Yacoubian, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective Oct. 10.

Ms. Yacoubian has more than 20 years of nursing experience, starting her career as a nurse at Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Hospital in 1997. She joined Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in 2012 as director and administrative director of critical care and emergency services at HCA Healthcare Tristar Centennial Medical Center, also in Nashville.

Ms. Yacoubian most recently served as CNO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas), according to a news release shared with Becker's Oct. 14.