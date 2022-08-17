BJC Healthcare taps Tommye Austin as chief nurse executive

St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare has named Tommye Austin, PhD, RN, senior vice president of patient care systems and chief nursing executive, effective Oct. 3.

Dr. Austin has held several executive and leadership roles throughout her 30 years in the nursing field. Most recently, she was the senior vice president and chief nursing executive at San Antonio, Texas-based University Health. She worked at Baptist Health System in San Antonio and Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston prior to University Health.

Dr. Austin will succeed Denise Murphy, BSN, RN, who is set to retire in September as BJC's chief nursing executive.