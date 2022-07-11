Donna Boehm promoted to chief nursing officer at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center

Donna Boehm, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, according to a press release sent to Becker's July 11.

In that role, she will be part of the executive team and will support and facilitate an interdisciplinary team approach for care to patients, families and the community. In addition, Ms. Boehm will work in partnership with the Medical Staff Executive Committee.

Ms. Boehm has worked at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center since 1992, with the exception of leaving from 2008 to 2009 to expand her leadership skills through travel nursing. She returned in 2009 as a staff nurse in the intensive care unit. She has served as director of nursing since 2016.

She has 30 years of experience in orthopedics, pediatrics, urology, medical-surgical including three years of ICU experience. She graduated from North Arkansas College in 1995 with an associate degree in nursing and then in 2017 from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She has also provided nursing services during multiple mission trips to Mexico and serves as a volunteer board member of the Office of Emergency Medicine.