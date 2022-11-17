Cheshire Medical names Anne Tyrol chief nursing officer

Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., named Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, its permanent chief nursing officer, The Keene Sentinel reported Nov. 16.

Ms. Tyrol has served as interim CNO since mid-June. Previously, she was associate chief nursing officer at Lebanon-based Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, N.H. Both Alice Peck Day Memorial and Cheshire are affiliates of Lebanon-based Dartmouth Health.

She succeeds Amy Matthews, whose license was temporarily suspended this year amid a federal investigation into fentanyl that was lost or unaccounted for at the hospital.