New Hampshire hospital where fentanyl went missing names interim chief nursing officer

Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., has named Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, interim chief nursing officer as state regulators continue an investigation into how gallons of fentanyl went missing from the hospital, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported July 31.

Ms. Tyrol is the associate chief nursing officer at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, N.H. A hospital spokesperson confirmed Ms. Tyrol has taken over for Cheshire Medical Center's former CNO Amy Matthews, DNP, RN, who had her license temporarily suspended in May amid an investigation into the disappearance of more than seven gallons of fentanyl. The emergency suspension of Dr. Matthews' license was vacated after a June 23 hearing.

A hospital spokesperson declined to confirm whether Dr. Matthews is still employed at the hospital, citing its "longstanding policy we do not comment of personnel matters for any staff members," the Union Leader reports.

On July 20, the hospital's former pharmacy director, Melissa Siciliano, PharmD, reached a settlement agreement with the state's pharmacy board. She admitted to failing to control all drugs issued or dispensed in the pharmacy and to not properly supervising employees with prescriptions. Under the agreement, she must pay a $1,000 fine, participate in education courses on controlled substance security and is prohibited from serving in a pharmacist-in-charge role for three years.

The state's investigation into how 583 bags of fentanyl solution went missing across a four-month period from September to January is ongoing.