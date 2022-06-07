New Hampshire hospital leaders' licenses suspended amid probe of missing fentanyl

State regulators suspended the licenses of several leaders at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. — including its chief nursing officer's — after more than 500 bags of fentanyl have gone missing from the facility, ABC affiliate WMUR reported June 6.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed it's also investigating the missing drugs.

From September 2021 to January 2022, 583 bags of fentanyl solution have been unaccounted for, according to state documents cited by the outlet. More than 280 bags were allegedly stolen by a former nurse at the hospital. The hospital said it beefed up security to avoid similar losses in February and March, but state regulators say another 11 bags have been lost since then.

New Hampshire's Office of Professional Licensure and Certification suspended the nursing license of the hospital's CNO, Amy Matthews, DNP, RN, May 26 "due to concerns regarding supervision over the nurses over at Cheshire Medical Center," Lindsey Courtney, a spokesperson for the office, told WMUR.

Ms. Matthews, who has not been accused of involvement in the thefts, has a hearing to review the suspension June 7. She did not respond to WMUR's request for comment.

Melissa Siciliano, PharmD, the hospital's pharmacy director, temporarily had her license suspended, but has since had it reinstated, according to The Keene Sentinel. The New Hampshire Board of Pharmacy has also initiated disciplinary action against the hospital over the missing fentanyl. The board will weigh whether to suspend or revoke the hospital's pharmacy permit in a June 29 hearing.

"Cheshire Medical Center continues to work closely with government agencies on the ongoing investigation of this matter, even as we revise and refine our policies and protocols regarding the secure handling of pharmaceuticals," the hospital told WMUR. "Patient and employee safety are always our first priority, and we have a zero-tolerance policy regarding the diversion of any controlled substance. We remain focused on providing the outstanding care our neighbors and community have come to expect from us."