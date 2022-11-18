UM Capital Region Health taps Joel Sandler as chief nursing officer

Largo, M.D.-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health tapped Joel Sandler, BSN, RN, for chief nursing officer and senior vice president.

Mr. Sandler, who previously served in the interim for these roles, will oversee all nursing practices for inpatient, ambulatory, perioperative and procedural services, as well as behavioral health and patient engagement, according to the Nov. 17 hospital news release.

Previously, he served as senior director of the Heart and Vascular Institute and critical care at UM Capital.

