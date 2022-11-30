Nemours Children's makes 5 leadership changes

Nemours Children's Health, a system operating in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida, has made several changes to its executive team.

Five things to know, per a Nov. 30 news release:

1. Mark Mumford, chief executive of Delaware Valley operations, was promoted to enterprise COO.

2. Mary Lee, MD, was promoted to enterprise chief physician executive and chief scientific officer.

3. Jane Mericle, DNP, was promoted to enterprise chief nursing executive and patient operations officer.

4. Michael Erhard, MD, was promoted to president of the Nemours Children's Health North Florida region.

5. Martha McGill was promoted to president of the Nemours Children's Health Central Florida region.