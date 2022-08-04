UHS Hospitals names Peggy Thomas vice president of nursing

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has named Peggy Thomas, MSN, RN, vice president for nursing and chief nursing officer of UHS Hospitals, the hospital operator said Aug. 3.

Ms. Thomas most recently served as deputy director of nursing for Upstate Medical University's Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. From 2014 to 2019, she held various leadership positions at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse, including director of invasive services, medical imaging and cardiology.

UHS Hospitals is part of UHS's healthcare system in Binghamton, N.Y.