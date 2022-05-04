Baystate Health taps chief nursing executive

Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health has named Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, chief nursing executive. She was also named chief nursing officer of the health system's Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Miller's new roles are effective May 29, according to a news release sent to Becker's. She has served as interim CNO of Baystate Medical Center since July.

"During her time as interim chief nursing officer, Joanne has proven to be a dynamic leader supporting our caregivers as they have continued to provide exceptional care during the coronavirus pandemic," said Marion McGowan, PhD, BSN, the health system's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Dr. Miller started her career as an oncology nurse and has more than 30 years of experience in hospital operations in roles such as senior vice president of patient care services. She joined Baystate from Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, Nev., where she was the chief nursing executive. Prior to that, she was interim CEO and CNO at Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center.

Dr. Miller earned her Doctor of Executive Nursing Practice from Drexel University in Philadelphia.