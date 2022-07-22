Northwell Health hospital appoints Amy Matthews as chief nursing officer

Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., part of Northwell Health, has named Amy Matthews, MSN, RN, its new chief nursing officer, according to a July 22 news release sent to Becker's.

Ms. Matthews will oversee a nursing staff of more than 500 employees as CNO. Since 2013, she has held several leadership roles within the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based system.

Most recently, she was the senior director of customer and patient experience at Lenox Hill Hospital; Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital; and Lenox Health Greenwich Village, all based in New York City.